Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. BRT Apartments also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRT Apartments.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

