Yvonne Mcgrath Sells 10,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

