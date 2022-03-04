Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

