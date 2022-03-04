Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
