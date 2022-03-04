XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $351,957.89 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $351,957.89 and $27.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00223714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00195427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

