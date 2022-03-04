Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Releases Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

