Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13.

XLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLO stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,248. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.