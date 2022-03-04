XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $9.48 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $288.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet lowered XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

