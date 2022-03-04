XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.85.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

