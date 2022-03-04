Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

