WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 133,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

