WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
NASDAQ WW opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.