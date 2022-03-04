WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ WW opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

