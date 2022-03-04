WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.
Shares of WW stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,949. The stock has a market cap of $649.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
