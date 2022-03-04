Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $248.09 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $41,774.99 or 1.00210491 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and approximately $248.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00079372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00285680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 264,678 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.