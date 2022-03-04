Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

