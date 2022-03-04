Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
