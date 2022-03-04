Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,665,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

