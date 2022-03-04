Workhorse Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 374,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

