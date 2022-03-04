Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.86

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 74672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
