Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.91.

WTKWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($107.30) to €97.65 ($109.72) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

