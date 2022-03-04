Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

