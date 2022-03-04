Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock worth $822,963,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The company has a market capitalization of $395.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

