Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 753,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

