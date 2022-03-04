Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,275 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.