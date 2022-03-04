Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of InMode by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 87,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

