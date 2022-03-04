Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,613,000.

DGRO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

