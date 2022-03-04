Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,018 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.94. 5,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

