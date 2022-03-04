WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Up 5.7%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.37. 11,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,630,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $535,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

