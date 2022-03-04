William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

TREX opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. Trex has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

