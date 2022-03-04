William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

