Wildon Farwell Sells 5,617 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 154,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,128. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.