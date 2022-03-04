Wildon Farwell Sells 5,617 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 154,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,128. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

