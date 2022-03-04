Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target Cut to €37.00

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.