WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $413.46 million and $6.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004844 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

