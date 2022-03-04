White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $54.95. 26,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

