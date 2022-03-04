White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

