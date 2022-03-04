Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $39.17 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.