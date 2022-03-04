Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

