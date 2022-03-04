West Oak Capital LLC Sells 375 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

