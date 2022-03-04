West Oak Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $40.50 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

