Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.94.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Welltower has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.