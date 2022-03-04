Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $85.61. 40,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

