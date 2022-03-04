Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $39.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE BRP opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA increased its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

