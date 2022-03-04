Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,827 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.49.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

