Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
NYSE:CNM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Core & Main Profile (Get Rating)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
