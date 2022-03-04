Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE:CNM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.