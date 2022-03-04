Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

