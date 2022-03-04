Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $8.24 Million in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Professional in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

PFHD opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of -0.01. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

