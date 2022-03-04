Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.27 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

