Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 74.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

