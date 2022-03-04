Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $28.80. Weibo shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 27,904 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

