Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 37,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,966. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Weibo has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 100,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,054,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

