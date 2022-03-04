Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2022 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Republic Services Inc alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.