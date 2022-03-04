Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2022 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2022 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/14/2022 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/10/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RSG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
